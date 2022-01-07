ENDICOTT, NY – In honor of Carnevale coming up in February over in Venice Italy, the Little Italy Endicott Heritage Center is hosting an event.

Taught by local artist and Little Endicott Board member, Mary Grassi, anyone can come and learn how to make Venetian Masks like they do in Italy.

You’ll receive step by step instructions on how to create them and learn about the history of Venetian masks.

The class starts this Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Heritage Center.

It’s a series of 6 classes taking place every Monday and Thursday, ending on the 27th.

“It started probably in the 12th or 13th century in Italy and mostly they did it as a way to go to events in disguise, incognito. Some of it was political, some of it was nefarious, so it kind of stemmed from there,” says Grassi.

Due to the space, Grassi said only 12 people can attend, but there is still time to sign up.

It’s 30 dollars per guest which will cover the cost of paint, polymers, face forms and paste.

If you bring a child with you it will be 50 dollars.

Payment can be mailed to 109 Odell Avenue.

If you can’t attend this event, the Heritage Center has different events coming up the next few months.