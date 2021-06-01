Vehicle pollution blackening MacArthur Elementary

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another apparent design flaw is plaguing MacArthur Elementary in Binghamton.

Since it opened less than 6 years ago, the exposed wood siding on the school has been turning black in splotches.

The district tells NewsChannel 34 in a statement that Syracuse-based architect Ashley McGraw chose Black Locust wood because it was locally sourced and expected to last for 100 years.

However, the district says the building’s close proximity to Route 434 has exposed it to vehicle emissions causing it to blacken.

The district had the siding tested and determined that it does not require chemical treatment, just a power washing.

Binghamton Schools plan to hire a contractor this summer to do the washing after which it plans to develop a maintenance plan using its own staff.

Last September, work had to be done to shore up a section of stone wall at the back of the gymnasium that was collapsing.

The school was built at a cost of roughly 76 million dollars after the former building was made uninhabitable by the 2011 flood.