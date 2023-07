JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) 150 bags of fresh, local produce are set to be given out for free in the Veggies To Go community event.

On July 18 at 11 a.m., community members will have the opportunity to collect free veggies as part of Fidelis Care’s commitment to improving the health of those in our area. The event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City. Those wanting to attend are suggested to arrive as close to 11 as possible, as bags go very quickly.