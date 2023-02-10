VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and romance and one way to express is with a gift in a Van Cott box.

Van Cott says the holiday is its second busiest of the year after Christmas and a popular time for people to get engaged.

This year, owners Bill and Birdie Levine have developed an online Look Book filled with a wide variety of hand-picked jewelry gift ideas, many of them Birdie’s own unique creations.

Birdie is a certified gemologist appraiser whose forte is colored gem stones set in mountings that she’s designed.

She says Van Cott has a wide price range and lots of choices.

Her advice to Valentine’s Day shoppers is to seek out personalized customer service.

“With jewelry, I think it’s really important to go to somebody you trust. The internet is okay, but it’s hard to look at the item. You really don’t see what you really want to see. When you come into a jewelry store, any jewelry store, you get to look at it, you get to feel it, you get to touch it and you get educated so you can make a wise decision.”

Van Cott also sells Facets of Fire and Forevermark Diamonds.

The store has expanded its hours leading up to Valentine’s Day.

It’s open 10 to 5 tomorrow and then noon to 4 on Sunday for a Sunday Funday with free refreshments and the Super Bowl pregame on a big screen.

Van Cott will open on Monday from 10 to 6 and have the same hours on Tuesday.

To see the Look Book, go to vancottjewelers.com.