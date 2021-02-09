Van Cott Jewelers prepares for Valentine’s rush

VESTAL, NY – With Valentine’s Day coming up this Sunday, a local jewelry store has a wide variety that can help make the holiday extra special.

Van Cott Jewelers on the Vestal Parkway is preparing for the anticipated rush that comes with this time of the year.

Along with selling necklaces and bracelets, owner of Van Cott, Birdie Levine, says the hot items right now include engagement rings and diamond earrings.

Levine says they’ve been through a lot in the store’s history, but no matter what happens, their customer’s loyalty has never wavered.

“In our 107 years, we have experienced 2 World Wars, other pandemics, and, of course, the stock market crashing. But, all in all, people still want to get married. They still need their engagement rings. They still need their wedding bands. And they want to feel good about coming in a store where they’re taken care of. That’s what we love to do for our customers,” says Levine.

Levine added that the store usually sees a rush in business the last 3 or 4 days leading up to the holiday, so plan accordingly.

Van Cott is open today through Friday from 10 to 6, and has extended its hours this Saturday from 10 to 5.