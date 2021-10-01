Van Cott Jewelers host first De Beers Forevermark Salon in North America

BINGHAMTON, NY – Van Cott Jewelers is building on a 6 decade-old relationship with an international diamond supplier to bring a first-of-its kind offering to our area.

Van Cott held a private reception yesterday to celebrate its distinction as hosting the first De Beers Forevermark Salon in North America.

Owners Bill and Birdie Levine officially cut the ribbon.

De Beers provides rough loose diamonds to the international jewelry market while reserving 1 percent for its Forevermark brand.

Each diamond is then hand-selected by Birdie to be sold in the store.

Bill’s father Herbert first started doing business with De Beers in the 1960’s.

“60 years ago, my dad was invited by De Beers who used the Van Cott template to understand how diamonds are sold. We’ve been partners since. De Beers Forevermark are the most beautiful, rare, responsibly-sourced diamonds that exist in the market today,” says Bill.

As part of the celebration, De Beers sent some unique pieces to display, and in some cases sell, that have been worn by celebrities on award show red carpets.

They’ll still be on display at the store Saturday.