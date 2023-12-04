VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WNGH) – Van Cott Jewelers had something extra to celebrate at its holiday customer appreciation event last week.

The annual Holiday Gala VIP party marked the store’s 30th anniversary on the Vestal Parkway.

In recognition of the milestone, Van Cott was offering 30% off select merchandise, as well as offering complimentary cocktails and food provided by PS Restaurant.

Owner and Certified Gemologist Appraiser Birdie Levine says the store has developed lifelong relationships with its customers through excellent customer service and cutting-edge designs.

“We are 30 years at the Town Square Mall, I can’t believe it. It’s been wonderful. They’re renovating, which is beautiful. So, we have a whole new storefront which is very exciting. It’s just nice to have all of the customers back in for the season,” said Levine.

Levine says she’s especially excited to be offering a new approach to cutting diamonds called Facets of Fire.

The process provides a burst of color and sparkle by dispersing light through the etching of thousands of invisible nano-prisms onto natural diamonds.

Van Cott is open 7 days a week until Christmas Day.