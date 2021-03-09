Vaccine Eligibility expands for New York State

Governor Andrew Cuomo, while visiting the New York State fairgrounds vaccination site Tuesday morning, announced that vaccine eligibility will expand.

Those who are 60 years and older can begin making their appointments at pharmacies and state-run vaccination sites beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Under this new expansion of eligibility, more essential workers can begin receiving the vaccine on the 17th, including public-facing government and public employees, public facing not for profit workers and in-person public facing building service workers.

Also beginning on the 17th, any vaccine distribution site with the exception of pharmacies will be able to give the vaccine to anyone who qualifies.

Pharmacies are only able to vaccinate the 60 and older population and teachers.