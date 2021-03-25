Vaccine delays cause clinic cancellations in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – A shipping delay is continuing to force the Broome County Health Department to hold off on scheduling additional vaccine clinics.

A county spokesperson tells NewsChannel 34 that while Broome did receive its first dose shipments this week, it had to redirect them for use as second doses as the supply meant for that did not arrive.

Once the expected vaccine does get to Broome County, clinics will be scheduled, most likely for early next week.

At the beginning of the vaccination process, the county would put out a schedule once the state told them how much vaccine it would be receiving.

But ever since weather delays across the country last month forced health officials to reschedule many appointments, the county waits until it has the doses in hand before registering anyone.