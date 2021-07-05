Vaccine clinics popping up this week look to reach the unvaccinated

BINGHAMTON, NY – Vaccine clinics are popping up in a variety of places as state and local health officials look to reach the unvaccinated.

The Broome County Health Department is holding single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics Wednesday at Windy Hill Candle Factory on Route 79 in North Colesville and Thursday at Lone Maple Farm on Hawleyton Road in the Town of Binghamton.

Hours for both clinics are 2:30 to 5.

To make an appointment, go to http://GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.

And the American Civic Association in Binghamton is hosting another clinic in partnership with UHS and Molina Healthcare on Friday from noon to 2 offering the Pfizer vaccine.

You can call 723-9419 to make an appointment.

Walk-ins are also welcome.