Vaccination update: Health Department receives 500 doses for the week

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County got a slight increase in the amount of vaccine it received from the state this week, although the additional doses were all earmarked for a specific set of people.

The county health department is getting 500 doses, 400 for frontline essential workers in the 1-B priority group and another 100 which will serve clients and workers from the state’s Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

The county plans to administer them at another clinic this Thursday at the SUNY Broome Ice Rink.

Broome is also planning some pop-up Point of Dispensing Sites or PODS that will target under-served populations like the poor and minorities following a directive from the state.