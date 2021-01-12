Vaccination doses expected to increase

WASHINGTON, DC – Instead of maintaining a reserve, the Trump administration will begin releasing all of the country’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The Biden administration planned to end the current policy of holding back supply for second doses.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure shows us new guidelines to distribute the vaccine.

Dr. Robert Redfield/CDC Director>

“Get more and more of the vulnerable individuals in our country vaccinated.”

Operation Warp Speed officials reported the U.S. has now vaccinated about nine million people against COVID-19… but produced nearly 40 million doses.

“We clearly have enough vaccine at this point to begin to expand,” says Redfield.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield urged states to start vaccinating those 65 and older… as well as those 64 and younger with documented comorbidities.

Health Secretary Alex Azar promised more doses to states with higher numbers of these groups.

Secretary Alex Azar/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

“Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse rather than going into an arm could mean one more life lost or one more hospital bed occupied.”

Under new guidelines… Azar said the states also doing a better job distributing the vaccine will receive more doses.

Secretary Alex Azar/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

“That should not necessarily hurt many states but will enhance the benefit to those that are actually getting vaccines done and performed.”

Data from some states continues to show slow distribution efforts.

While Redfield is investigating if it’s a reporting problem… Azar blamed some state leaders.

Secretary Alex Azar/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

“Some governors have overreacted.”

Azar said the new performance incentives should fix any backlog.

Secretary Alex Azar/U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

“If you try to be too micromanaged, too tailored, too focused, you let the perfect be the enemy of the good in a mass vaccine campaign like this.”

These officials said if supplies start to run low… Americans who need their second dose will first get priority.