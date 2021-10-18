Vaccinated but exposed to COVID-19? Here’s the protocol

BINGHAMTON, NY – With COVID-19 numbers increasing in Broome County over the past couple of months, the question circles back to, what do I do if I’ve had a possible exposure?

First of all, the CDC defines an exposure as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period.

If you’re unvaccinated, the CDC says you must quarantine.

If you’re vaccinated, however, the rules are a bit more relaxed. If you do not have symptoms, you do not need to quarantine after a close contact, but you should be diligent about wearing a mask in public for the next 14 days or negative test result.

If you do have symptoms, you should follow the same protocol as unvaccinated people.

Everyone should get tested following a close contact situation, waiting 3 to 5 days after the exposure for accurate results.

If you need a test, you can find one here.

And, if you need one fast, those with symptoms are eligible for a rapid test.