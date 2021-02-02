VA Clinic holds Saturday vaccinations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Qualified veterans in our area have another way to get the coronavirus vaccine through the V-A.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is administering the Moderna vaccine to eligible vets on

Saturdays at its Binghamton Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Court Street.

They began serving those 85 and older and are now vaccinating 75 and up.

Recipients must be enrolled in V-A health care and receiving care at the clinic.

Shots are by appointment only.

Veterans are asked not to call the clinic to reserve a slot but to request an appointment online.

Click here to go to the site.

Clinic staff will then reach out to eligible veterans to register them.

About 500 vets have been vaccinated at the Binghamton clinic so far.