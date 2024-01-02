UPDATE (2:02 PM, January 2, 2024) — The Missing Person Alert for Andrew Charles Menees has been cancelled.

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Utica Police are searching for information on a missing Utica man believed to be suicidal.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Andrew Charles Menees, who is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention. According to Police, he was last seen on First Street in the village of Ilion at 10:45 am on Tuesday, January 2.

Menees was last seen driving a 2014 white GMC U-Haul van. The van has an Arizona license plate with the number AE98206. He is approximately five feet, nine inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Menees was also last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt with dark pants.

A U-Haul van, similar to the vehicle Menees may be driving. The van has an Arizona license plate, number AE98206. (Photo provided by the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse)

Police also say he may be in the company of a female companion.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Andrew Charles Menees, you are asked to call the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.