ONEIDA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A Utica man faces attempted murder charges after an incident in the City of Oneida on Friday, November 3.

Oneida City Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at approximately 7 am on Friday, November 3. When police arrived, they found a man actively assaulting an unconscious motionless victim on the floor. The officer stopped the suspect — 29-year-old Naronn Harvey of Utica — and took him into custody.

The officer then began to check on the victim — whose name has not been disclosed — while awaiting emergency personnel and additional law enforcement. The victim had sustained serious physical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, before being transported to a Syracuse-area hospital for further care.

Further investigation found that Harvey was a co-worker who was visiting with the victim. While Harvey was there, he allegedly became argumentative with the victim, beginning to assault and choke the victim. The victim subsequently lost consciousness and suffered numerous injuries. Another co-worker and family members attempted to intervene, however, Harvey allegedly then began to assault them as well.

Harvey was subsequently arrested and arraigned in Oneida City Court. He is currently being charged with:

second-degree Attempted Murder, a class A-II felony,

two counts of first-degree Strangulation, a Class C felony,

second-degree Assault, a Class D felony,

two counts of third-degree Assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, also a Class A misdemeanor.

Harvey was remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail and $1 million bond. He was also ordered to reappear before the Oneida City Court at a later date.