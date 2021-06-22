USEFUZE looks to revolutionize workforce

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new app has been designed to make it easier to connect job-seekers with employment opportunities.

Chip and Rawley Filbin, owners of the 44 year-old family-owned business, Filbin Painting, struggled to find reliable help.

So they created a new app called USEFUZE.

USEFUZE is a marketplace that connect businesses and homeowners with qualified individuals looking for work.

Anyone looking for work simply downloads the app and enters their skills, rate of pay, and sync their Google or Apple calendars.

Rawley Filbin says he’s aware of the difficulties facing employers.

“Drive down any Main Street, listen to the radio for 30 seconds and you would gladly agree that there’s no shortage of now hiring and employment opportunities,” says Filbin.

Only qualified applicants are matched with job posts that apply to their skills.

Another part of the app is USEBUCKS, a loyalty program where points are earned for every hour worked.

USEFUZE is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



Visit, USEFUZE.com for more information.