UPDATE:

Potential explosive devices were mailed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, liberal billionaire George Soros, former CIA director John Brennan and Former Attorney General Eric Holder, and CNN over the past few days.

Meanwhile, at CNN: The Time Warner Center in New York, where CNN is based, was evacuated on Wednesday -- the device addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN. We're still reporting off-site.

The Time Warner Center in New York, where CNN is based, was evacuated on Wednesday -- the device addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN. We're still reporting off-site. The return address: Many of the packages had their return addresses listed as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s address.

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE SECRET SERVICE:

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location.

The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.