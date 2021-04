BAINBRIDGE, NY – The US Department of Veterans Affairs is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic in Bainbridge tomorrow.

The clinic is for veterans, irrespective of discharge, their spouses including widows and widowers, caregivers and members of the National Guard, Reserves and Coast Guard.

The clinic will run from 10 to 2 tomorrow at the Bainbridge VA clinic located at 109 North Main Street.

If veterans would prefer to schedule an appointment, they can call 967-8590 option 1.