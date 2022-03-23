BINGHAMTON, NY – The Urban League is helping local small businesses know what resources are available to them.

A roundtable held recently was the 1st in a series called ‘Let’s Make Small Business a Big Deal.’

A few small business representatives came and sat down with government officials such as County Executive Jason Garnar and business leaders to have an open discussion.

For instance, if a small business is in need of financial support but doesn’t know how to get it, there are people available to provide guidance.

Jen Lesko, CEO of the Broome County Urban League, organized this event.

“We think it’s really important to support our small businesses because they really are the life blood of our region so we want to support them and help keep them going and growing despite the pandemic,” she says.

Lesko adds that for safety purposes, attendance was kept to a minimum.

If you own a small business and would like to attend one of these round table discussions, call the Urban League at 723.7303 extension 101.