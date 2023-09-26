BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The owners of Uncorked Creations and 205 Dry are joining the resurgence of dining in downtown Binghamton as they announce their newest project.

Phillip and Alise Willerton are known for their successful and unique business ideas. They’ve created an immersive speakeasy, opened a do-it-yourself art studio, and now, they’re preparing for their latest project.

The restaurateurs have just announced the opening of their second restaurant, Puerta Roja.

Puerta Roja is an upscale, authentic Mexican restaurant with a special Binghamton-inspired twist. Located at 59 Court Street, the former location of J. Michaels restaurant, the new Latin-based venue will specialize in craft cocktails and high-end dishes much like its sister restaurant, 205 Dry. It is unknown when they plan to open to the public.

The restaurant is looking to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere with its high-end but comfortable interior design and attention to detail. There will be table and bar seating, cozy private spaces, and luxury surroundings.

Alise says she is excited for this next project and is grateful to have the opportunity to bring another unique venue to the locals.

Puerta Roja is just one of several restaurants preparing to open its doors downtown. Joining them in opening soon is Stadium 138; located on Washington Street, Iron Agave and Courtside Bar and Grill; both located on Court Street, and Station 45 American Chop House; located on Lewis Street.