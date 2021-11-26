UPS advises customers to shop and ship early

BINGHAMTON, NY – UPS is asking customers to ship their packages earlier this season.

It’s peak season for them, and the carriers warn that waiting to ship your package may cause an issue.

You should purchase your holiday gifts as soon as possible to avoid supply and demand issues with retailers.

If you’re shipping something yourself, get it right in the mail to avoid potential winter weather delays.

They also say to have a quick and easy backup plan such as gift cards or event tickets if your desired gifts are already sold out.

Lastly, UPS wants everyone to be aware of the holiday deadlines, especially if shipping nationally.

Here’s your absolute last days to get something in the mail: