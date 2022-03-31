BINGHAMTON, NY – A community food pantry receives funding to help grow and better serve the community.

Mayor Jared Kraham, County Executive Jason Garnar and others gathered at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church to visit the food pantry this morning.

Kraham announced that it will be receiving $50,000 to upgrade the pantry run by Outreach Ministries.

$30,000 is being allocated by the City’s ARPA funds and $20,000 is being allocated by the County.

Director of Outreach Ministries, Barb Donnelly says she can’t thank all the partners involved in making this happen enough.

“If you’re hungry you deserve food and you can come here Monday through Friday 10 to 12:30, no ID required. When you’re hungry, you’re hungry and we’ll help you. We also offer clothing, personal hygiene products and we can help in anyway- we try everything we can,” says Donnelly.

This funding will provide the food pantry with a new walk-in freezer, refrigerator and shelving.

Kraham adds that each month this food pantry serves roughly 5,000 residents.