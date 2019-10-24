UPDATE: Tioga County Sunday night crash now claims two victims

A tragic accident on Route 17 near Nichols Sunday night lead to the death of a 7 year-old boy and his 11 year-old sister.

At 6:43, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident involving a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback that was slowing down after hitting a deer.

A tractor trailer, driven by 66 year-old Volodomyr Frolyak of Ontario, Canada was unable to stop and rear-ended the car.



The occupants of the car were 5 year-old Nathan Slater, 7 year-old Zachary Allen, 11 year-old Trinity Allen and the driver, 38 year-old Darlene Allen.

Zachary died shortly after the accident, while Darlene is in critical condition.

Nathan has been released from the hospital.

An update by the Owego school district now reports Trinity has passed away.

No word on any charges and the investigation is continuing.