BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A representative from UHS was invited to update community leaders on the latest regarding the progress of one of the hospital’s biggest projects yet.

The Wilson Project is the first expansion to the Johnson City campus in more than 30 years.

The Senior Director of Strategic Facility Planning for UHS, Michelle Karedes, was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary’s weekly luncheon to talk about what the project is and what it will give to our community. She says that if you have driven down 17, or Main Street in Johnson City, it’s pretty hard not to notice all of the work that is going on.

“We have started installation of windows, many of the interior bathroom pods and other things have been installed and we’re looking forward to getting the roof on the building and make us weather tight by the end of the summer. Our goal is to open the facility, the first phase, in the Spring of twenty-four,” said Karedes.

The six-story building will include a new and expanded Emergency Department and Trauma Center, 120 new private inpatient rooms with private restrooms, and the hospital’s first MRI suite inside the facility.

The project is being broken down into three phases. The third and final phase is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2025.