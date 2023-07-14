VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Construction of a new state-of-the-art fire station in Vestal is 3 quarters of the way finished.

The Vestal Fire District is currently building a new Fire Station Number 4 off Jensen Road to replace the current aging structure on the Parkway. The project costs a little more than $7 million that the fire district bonded for. The new facility will be almost twice the size of the existing one, with five double deep bays to hold an engine, foam truck, tower, utility truck and several other trailers and vehicles. Plus, it will have office space, conference room, large meeting room, day room with kitchen, fitness space, decontamination room and command center.

Assistant Chief Chuck Paffie leads station 4. He says the current station is so tight, you can’t walk around some of the vehicles.

“There’s a safety factor that is huge here now. You don’t have to worry when a truck’s backing in if someone tries to walk through the door at the same time, a person getting run over. We have 14-foot-wide doors, 14-foot-high doors, we don’t have those danger zones that we had before,” said Paffie.

The effort to replace station 4 began a couple years ago with the purchase of the former American Legion Post property for 300 thousand dollars. That building was demolished last September and construction of the new fire station began. Supervisor John Schaffer says public safety is the number one priority for him and the rest of the town board. He says a new station 4 has been needed for a long time.

“Grabbed the bull by the horns and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ They told me that the other supervisors promised me a station, this and that. They didn’t get it done. I figured a way to do it, I went out and solicited money. You just can’t sit in office and open emails and answer phone calls, you’ve got to get out and get at the root of everything,” said Schaffer.

Paffie says the new station is scheduled to be completed by mid September. Schaffer says once it is, the old station will be put up for sale, as is. He says, given its prime location on the Parkway, it should fetch between $1 million and $1.4 million, all of which will be put toward paying down the bond.