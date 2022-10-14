BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We begin with a follow-up to yesterday’s exclusive report on the homeless shelter crisis in Broome County.

The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.

DSS Commissioner Nancy Williams calls the situation very concerning but says the agency has been able to find space among the 9 hotels it contracts with.

The YWCA operates an emergency shelter for women and their children.

Executive Director Carole Coppens says her organization will never turn someone away.

She says she called around to other providers this morning and was told that not only were the shelters full, but the hotels full as well.

“I would like to see us shift away from an emphasis on emergency shelters to more permanent supportive housing. I believe that’s the answer. But that’s a long-term strategy that is an uphill battle,” she says.

Williams says the reliance on hotel rooms and associated costs have skyrocketed in the last year.

She says that while permanent housing is always the ultimate goal, shelters are preferable to hotels as they can provide case management and other services.

A period called Code Blue is approaching when the temperature with wind chill hits freezing and the state then picks up the entire cost of the hotel rooms.

Williams says the county is working with the Addiction Center of Broome County, or ACBC, to set up a warming center that could house 40 people and reduce the reliance on hotel rooms which are especially in demand during major events such as Binghamton University parents weekend.