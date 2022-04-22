BINGHAMTON, NY – Around 10 PM last night on Bigelow Street in Binghamton, 12 year old Aliza Spencer was shot and killed.

The 9-1-1 call was dispatched at 10:09 p.m. and law enforcement was on the scene within 3 minutes.

Mayor Jared Kraham says that Spencer was out on a walk with her family when the incident occurred.

The Binghamton Police Department did not comment when asked about potential subjects, as well as a potential motive.

Mayor Kraham says that that every possible law enforcement resource available is being assigned to this case.

“It has been determined that the victim was walking outside with her family when she was shot. At this time, it is believed that a single small caliber bullet was fired and that that bullet struck the victim. There is no subject description at this time. And despite at least one report that’s stating the incident as an apparent drive-by shooting, the police do not that believe that to be the case at this time,” he said.

Spencer was a sixth grade student at East Middle School.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.