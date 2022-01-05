BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is distributing 5,000 rapid test kits this morning,

Cars were lined up at Otisiningo Park before the official 10 AM start time, and traffic continues to be severely backed up.

Furthermore, the additional distribution centers giving away tests are already reporting they have run out.

As of 11:30 Wednesday, the only locations still left with the free rapid tests are Deposit Free Library, Lisle Free Library, Nineveh Public Library, Vestal Public Library and Mary Wilcox Memorial Library.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.