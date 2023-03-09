BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The YWCA of Binghamton announced that it has cancelled its Living Legacy Night which was scheduled to take place on April 1st at the Kilmer Mansion.

The organization was set to celebrate 130 years by displaying artwork from local adolescent, college age, and adult artists.

The night was also going to include food, a cash bar, and performances from a range of local musicians.

The YWCA released the following statement:

“We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to those who were looking forward to attending the event, and we want to assure you that we share your disappointment. We know that many of you have invested time and resources in preparing for this event, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for your support.”

The organization says it is committed to exploring alternative ways to engage with the community and promoting its cause.