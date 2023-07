BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A temporary water shut off will be affecting homes in the City of Binghamton.

On July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., properties on Main Street between Orton Avenue and Crestmont Road will temporarily be without water. This is due to ongoing construction as part of the Glenwood Avenue reconstruction project.

The construction work is weather dependent.