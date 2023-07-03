VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Town of Vestal is inviting the community to three new events as they continue to celebrate their bicentennial.

Each month in 2023, Vestal is hosting different activities to commemorate its 200 years as a town. To kick of July’s festivities, a food and drinks festival is being held at the Rail Trail. On July 8th, restaurants, breweries and wineries from across the county will be serving guests as they listen to live music and enjoy the outdoors. On July 13th, Arnold Park is hosting a concert that will pay tribute to Vestal’s history with music throughout the years. Celebrations for the month will end July 15th, with a classic car show in the Town Square Mall parking lot. Those is attendance will also be able to enjoy food, music, and prizes.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Town of Vestal’s website vestalny.gov