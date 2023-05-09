BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Rumble Ponies are back in town and have some fun promotional events at the ballpark.

The Ponies are scheduled to play every day this week.

Thursday is Fire and Ice hockey night.

The first 1,000 fans in the stadium will receive a one-of-a-kind Rumble Ponies hockey sweater.

Friday is Condores de Binghamton.

The players will wear red, yellow, and bright blue uniforms to honor the condor, and the flags of Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador.

Saturday is halfway to Halloween day.

Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy a spooktacular afternoon of no tricks, only treats.

On Sunday, the stadium celebrates Mother’s Day with an afternoon brunch. Plus, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery bobble head.

For more, visit milb.com/inghamton.