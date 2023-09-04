ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In an attempt to bring beauty back to Endicott, a cleanup event is coming to the village.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 11, a graffiti and litter cleanup will be held along the streets of Endicott. Those wishing to participate can meet at the entrance of the George F Johnson memorial library. The group will then proceed to Washington Avenue and the surrounding areas to clean up any graffiti and litter found across the business section. Participants will also travel to the nearby North Street sidewalks as well.

Garbage bags, safety glasses, rubber gloves, and rags will be provided to those who need them. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies if they have them.

To register for the cleanup event, click here.