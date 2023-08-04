BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Highway Division is making the public aware of upcoming roadway work.

The following road work has been scheduled for the week beginning August 7:

Paving on Bunn Hill Road (from Route 434 to second entrance of Binghamton University.)

Culvert repairs on Old Route 17 in the area of Deer Lake and North Road.

Surface treatment on Whitney Point/Lisle Road, Hyde Street, Farm to Market Road, and Nowlan Road.

Guiderail & tree work on Powderhouse Road.

Blacktop repairs on Hooper Road (from Country Club Road to Watson Boulevard.)

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Hyde Street, Stateline Road, Old Route 17, Loughlin Road, Pierce Creek Road, and Ballyhack Road.

Mowing right of way on various County roads

Broome County is set to complete a record amount of road work in 2023, repairing more than 83 miles across the county.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones, even if they are not as active as some routes.