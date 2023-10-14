BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Highway Division is making the public aware of upcoming roadway work.

The following road work has been scheduled for the week beginning October 16:

Culvert pipe work on Colesville Rd., Old State Rd., & Pagebrook Rd.

Cleaning ditches on Colesville Rd., Conklin Forks Rd., Ganoungtown Rd., Killawog Rd., North Rd., Sanitary Springs Rd., & Stratmill Rd.

Rebuilding shoulders on Nanticoke Rd. (Rt. 26 to Cherry Valley Hill Rd.)

Mowing right of way on various County roads

Broome County is set to complete a record amount of road work in 2023, repairing more than 83 miles across the county.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones, even if they are not as active as some routes.