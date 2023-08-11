BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Highway Division is making the public aware of upcoming roadway work.

The following road work has been scheduled for the week beginning August 14:

Cross culvert installation on Hardie Road

Milling on Maple Street, Nanticoke Road, & Twist Run Road

Culvert replacements on Maple Street, North Road, Stateline Road, & Stratmill Road,

Surface treatment on Nanticoke Road (Ames Crossing to Cherry Valley Hill Road)

Tree trimming on Powderhouse Road

Blacktop repairs on Hooper Road and North Sanford Road

Cleaning ditches & rebuilding shoulders on Bridge Street, East Main Road, Edson Road, Knapp Hill Road, Old Route 17, & Pierce Creek Road

Mowing right of way on various County roads

Broome County is set to complete a record amount of road work in 2023, repairing more than 83 miles across the county.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in work zones, even if they are not as active as some routes.