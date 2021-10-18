Zachariah Riley named Executive Director of American Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter

From the American Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter:

ENDICOTT, NY, – Colleen McCabe, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross, Western New York Region, announced today that Broome County native Zachariah Riley has been selected as Executive Director of the Southern Tier Chapter. Riley had been serving as Executive Director of the Chapter on an interim basis since June. Overall, he has been employed with the Red Cross since 2015.

“The combination of skills and dedication to the Southern Tier community that Zachariah brings to this position will enable the Red Cross to continue to excel in our response to community needs,” McCabe said. “Zachariah has great familiarity with the region and through his interim role, as well as his previous work as a staff member and volunteer, has demonstrated great commitment to our mission and a genuine desire to serve his neighbors in need.”

Riley began his tenure with the Red Cross 2012, when he served as a Board Member and Committee Chair for Disaster Cycle Services. He joined the Volunteer Services staff in 2015 as an Engagement Generalist, later becoming a Sr. Engagement Specialist before taking on his interim role as head of the Southern Tier Chapter. Volunteering has always been important to Zachariah, starting out as a Tiger Scout at a young age and later becoming an Eagle Scout before eventually serving in the local Rotary Club. Born and raised in the Binghamton area, he attended Broome Community College for Business Administration and completed his undergraduate education with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Administration from Excelsior College.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Executive Director of the Southern Tier Chapter,” Riley said. I look forward to continuing my work with all the amazing volunteers and staff as we continue our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.”

As Executive Director of the Southern Tier Chapter, Riley will oversee Red Cross services in Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties in New York, and Susquehanna County in northern Pennsylvania

In the twelve-month period between July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, those services included: providing direct assistance to 420 families in response to 243 disasters, including home fires; teaching more than 10,000 participants life-saving Health & Safety skills such as CPR and First Aid; opening 506 cases to help members of our military and their families; and collecting 34,571 blood units from 1746 generous and compassionate donors.