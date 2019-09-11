From Binghamton JCC:

Youth Intro to Pickleball Class at Binghamton JCC

By: Paige Bartholomew

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding an Intro to Pickeball class this fall for youth ages 7 and up.

The class will be held on Wednesdays from September 25th to November 20th, from 4:30 to 5:30 PM.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

The cost for the class is $30 for members, and $60 for non-members of the center.

Children from the entire community are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport, having first been developed in 1965.

The activity combines elements from badminton, tennis, and table tennis – players play on a badminton doubles court with a lowered net, using composite paddles and whiffle balls to play.

The sport offers a friendly and competitive atmosphere and a lower impact sport for those looking to participate in a physical group activity.

According to Zurano Tubo, pickleball is a “3 generational sport,” meaning that families can take part in it regardless of age or ability.

In fact, “the average age of a pickleball player is about 63,” says Tubo, though that doesn’t mean the sport isn’t meant for children and younger adults.

The JCC recently hosted a week-long Youth Pickleball Camp during this past summer, and hopes to continue to offer opportunities for people of all ages to participate in this fun and exciting new sport.

The Pickleball Clinics will be taught by Tubo, an IPTPA certified teaching professional and USAPA Ambassador.

Tubo has been teaching and playing pickleball locally and state-wide for years, and has won over twenty gold and silver medals in the sport, most recently at the 4th Annual NYS Pickleball Classic in Buffalo, NY.

He is currently spearheading the movement to bring more Pickleball lessons, clinics, tournaments, and exhibitions to the Southern Tier using the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton as the primary venue.

The JCC of Binghamton currently provides open pickleball for the recreational player on Mondays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information about Youth Pickleball, JCC Fitness Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation.

Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.