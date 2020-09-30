You’re Favorite Bowling Event is Back!

From The Humane Society:

Grab your friends, family, or co-workers and join us for a day at the lanes!

The Humane Society will be hosting it’s bi-annual Bowl-a-Rama Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The event will be held at Midway Lanes in Vestal. All proceeds will benefit The Humane Society.

*Social Distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Masks are required when not in your seat*

Event Details:

Saturday, October 17, 2020Midway Lanes213 North Jensen RoadVestal, NY1:30 PM Lane Assignment / 2:00 PM Bowling Begins

$25 Per Person Includes:3 games of bowling (No Tap)Shoe rentalPizza, wings, & soda*Cash bar, 50/50, basket raffles, and a bake sale will be available *Door Prizes

For more information or to register, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 x. 107 or LHeilweil@bchumanesoc.com