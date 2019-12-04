Wynotte Sisters holiday show

From: 6 on the Square

The Wynotte Sisters return to 6 On The Square for holiday show

Folk trio The Wynotte Sisters will bring their eclectic holiday show to 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The group includes three friends who reside in the Hudson Valley:

alt-country singer/songwriter and fiddler Sara Milonovich, bassist/ukulele player Daria Grace, and Norwegian power-pop vocalist Vibeke Saugestad.

The Wynotte Sisters play original material as well as genre-crossing covers from off the beaten track, including vintage Andrews Sisters, Steve Earle, Pink, and a trove of unexpected holiday songs.

Local music fans should recognize Milonovich — an award-winning fiddler and singer — not just for her own band Daisycutter but her time in Celtic / world music band the McKrells and her occasional supporting role alongside Richard Shindell, Pete Seeger, Eliza Gilkyson and others on the folk / singer-songwriter circuit.

Grace’s full-time band is the Pre-War Ponies, which digs up obscure tunes from the 1920s through the 1940s and gives them new life.

For the 6OTS show, the trio will harmonize on tunes that are beyond the usual holiday fare, a few of which are collected on their EP “Christmas with the Wynotte Sisters.”

Learn more online at https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.facebook.com%2Fwynottesisters&data=02%7C01%7CNYBIN-Shared%40nexstar.tv%7C5de7d7ff3f6c4853c4cd08d7777d4295%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637109252760494136&sdata=7xOZGKPV7wuaYyX2uKWXRrxzbi%2F6Y2CUHvOA8HXqHPk%3D&reserved=0.

Tickets for the Dec. 8 show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; purchase online at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-OTS6 (6876).

Student tickets are $2; call to make a reservation. Doors open one hour before the start of the performance.

Art show

From Dec. 8 to Feb. 28, 6OTS will display a selection of artwork from Chenango County artist Francis Wilcox.

The Oxford native and retired Oxford High School music teacher also conducts the Oxford Community Band, and he has exhibited his artwork at venues around the region.

Coming up at 6OTS

Ahead at 6 On The Square are “A Very Slambovian Christmas” with the Slambovian Underground (Dec. 15), Emerald Rae (Jan. 11), Joseph Alton Miller (Jan. 25), Kid Bess (Feb. 8), Carolann Solebello and Joe Iadanza (Feb. 15), Jon Pousette-Dart (Feb. 22), Jay Ungar and Molly Mason (March 6), Martyn Joseph (March 20), David Francey (April 4), Rod Abernethy (April 25), Tannahill Weavers (May 2), Vance Gilbert (May 16), and North Sea Gas (June 5).

6 On The Square Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.