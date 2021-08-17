Worship in the Park, 8/31 at 6pm – West Endicott Park

WHERE: GEORGE W. JOHNSON PARK (BANDSHELL), 201 OAK HILL AV. ENDICOTT, NY

DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 31, 2021

TIME: 6:00-8:00PM



New Life Celebrate Recovery (NLCR) will be at the bandshell in George W. Johnson Park,

Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6PM to worship with our community. There will be free door prizes, free

raffles, free ice cream, and of course – live music! (Free ice cream is thanks to our partnership

with The Cone Connection, 6-7pm.)



This is a community event we hope to continue each year. We recognize the physical needs of

our community and are dedicated to aiding those, and it’s also our mission to feed the soul. We

aim to do just that through beautiful music and treats for everyone. We love our neighbors and

would be honored to share in an evening of summer fun with them!



NLCR is New Life Ministries’ locally operated segment of Celebrate Recovery, a national

organization with over 35,000 participating churches. Each week on Fridays at 6:30, NLCR

hosts open meetings to help people find freedom through Christ, from “Hurts, Habits, and

Hang-Ups” and to build lasting relationships and accountability partners that walk beside us as

we process through. Learn more about NLCR and Celebrate Recovery at

NewLifeFM.com/NLCR