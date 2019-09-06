World’s largest off-road racing series come to Broome County

From GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 5, 2019) – The world’s largest off-road motorcycle and ATV racing series travels to Broome County next weekend, September 14 and 15, for the inaugural Parts Unlimited Black Sky GNCC to be held in Harpursville, New York.

The event serves as round ten of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship.

As the first of two new stops on the GNCC schedule in 2019, the Black Sky GNCC is looking to become a favorite for riders and fans alike.

With a mix of fast, flowing trails, tight and technical sections, this course will ultimately consist of a little something for all riders.

Over 1,400 racers are expected to compete at the Black Sky GNCC and the event will draw several thousand spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the U.S., ultimately bringing an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to Broome County and the surrounding areas.

Riders will compete on highly tuned dirt bikes and four-wheeled ATVs, and the race will include top talent, such as U.S. National Champions and World Champions from Europe and Australia.