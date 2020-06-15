World Refugee Day 2020 and New Programs

From the American Civic Association:

We have some exciting updates about upcoming events and campaigns throughout the month of June that we hope you can join us for.

We continue to be here for you and to provide support during these times. Contact us at contact@americancivic.com or by calling (607) 723-9419.

June 20, 2020, is World Refugee Day and we are hosting a week-long countdown to highlight the lives of refugees in our community and around the world. We hope you’ll share the posts, spread the knowledge to your friends and loved ones, and help us create a welcoming community.

Sign up for Text Updates

Join Remind with the ACA to get real-time workshop links and updates sent to your phone.

Join using this link: https://www.remind.com/join/acaalerts or Text @ACAalerts to 81010

Complete the 2020 Census

When you fill out the Census, it helps our community be accurately represented in federal decisions. It is completely anonymous and can be filled out by anyone, regardless of citizenship status. You count!

For help with frequently asked questions about immigration status, visit this site.

If you need assistance or have questions, contact us: contact@americancivic.com or call (607) 723 9419