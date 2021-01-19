World Record DJ teams with Non-Profit to benefit Local Restaurants

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From AP Entertainment:

‘Guinness World Record’ Holder, Andy Papaleo, owner of AP Entertainment, is teaming with The Discovery Center in Binghamton to bring the community, ‘Love Your Local Restaurants’ – a virtual team trivia event, to benefit local restaurants in the Broome County Area.

Papaleo and Mallory Evans; Development Director of the Discovery Center, have teamed together to promote take-out ordering from eight local restaurants in Broome County for the week of Sunday January 24th, through Saturday January 30th. Participants who purchase a take-out order lunch or dinner during that week, will receive a ticket to join AP Entertainment’s ‘Virtual Team Trivia with Musical Clues,’ being held on Saturday January 30th at 8p.

‘We wanted to create a fun, responsible, and safe way to promote our local restaurants who have supported both the Discovery Center, and AP Entertainment, during the trying times the last 9 months,’ says Papaleo.

Papaleo continues, ‘Take-out orders for the week of 1/24 to 1/30 will receive a Zoom Invite and Password for the 30th, and will get to compete against the local area in a fun way to promote our local restaurants. We will even have a local band; ‘The Clue’ to play clues for the questions, as well as a few additional surprises!’

Customers can get a ticket with their take-out order from the following restaurants from Sunday, 1/24, through Saturday, 1/30; ‘The Colonial,’ ‘The Galley Tavern,’ ‘The Brickyard,’ ‘Dos Rios Cantina,’ “Stone Fox Pizzeria,’ ‘Kampai,’ ‘South City Public House,’ and ‘Craft.’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News