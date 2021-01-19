World Record DJ teams with Non-Profit to benefit Local Restaurants

From AP Entertainment:

‘Guinness World Record’ Holder, Andy Papaleo, owner of AP Entertainment, is teaming with The Discovery Center in Binghamton to bring the community, ‘Love Your Local Restaurants’ – a virtual team trivia event, to benefit local restaurants in the Broome County Area.

Papaleo and Mallory Evans; Development Director of the Discovery Center, have teamed together to promote take-out ordering from eight local restaurants in Broome County for the week of Sunday January 24th, through Saturday January 30th. Participants who purchase a take-out order lunch or dinner during that week, will receive a ticket to join AP Entertainment’s ‘Virtual Team Trivia with Musical Clues,’ being held on Saturday January 30th at 8p.

‘We wanted to create a fun, responsible, and safe way to promote our local restaurants who have supported both the Discovery Center, and AP Entertainment, during the trying times the last 9 months,’ says Papaleo.

Papaleo continues, ‘Take-out orders for the week of 1/24 to 1/30 will receive a Zoom Invite and Password for the 30th, and will get to compete against the local area in a fun way to promote our local restaurants. We will even have a local band; ‘The Clue’ to play clues for the questions, as well as a few additional surprises!’

Customers can get a ticket with their take-out order from the following restaurants from Sunday, 1/24, through Saturday, 1/30; ‘The Colonial,’ ‘The Galley Tavern,’ ‘The Brickyard,’ ‘Dos Rios Cantina,’ “Stone Fox Pizzeria,’ ‘Kampai,’ ‘South City Public House,’ and ‘Craft.’