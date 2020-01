You are invited to Church Women United of Binghamton’s World Day of Prayer Service

Friday, March 6th at 10:00 am



Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church

203 Oak Street, Binghamton

(between Clinton and Prospect Streets)



Everyone is welcome!



For further information, call 648-4711.



World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome you to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.