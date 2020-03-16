Women Veteran and Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation Luncheon to be Postponed

From the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency:

It is with great sadness that we must announce the postponement of the Women Veteran and Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation Luncheon.

Due to the new CDC guidelines regarding gatherings of 50 or more and with the health and safety of our veterans and their families first and foremost in mind, we have made this decision.

We fully intend to host this event later in the year as life returns to normal and honor these women who have given so much in service to their country!

Any questions may be referred to Mike at 607-687-8228

As always it our privilege and pleasure to “Serve Those Who Served For Us”!