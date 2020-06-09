With Tenney Refusing to Debate Phillips Offers Alternative to Voters

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

Binghamton, NY — George Phillips released the following statement offering debate alternatives to news and civic organizations for the voters:



“The last time I spoke to Claudia Tenney she offered to debate me anytime anywhere. Unfortunately she has subsequently turned down all debate offers — taking away a valuable opportunity for voters in this important election.



I am making the following offer to all local news and civic organizations:



I will participate in a “Voter Forum” in which any voter can ask any question to me for the June 23rd primary.



I am looking for any local sponsors to set up questions on radio, TV, or in zoom meetings.



These “Voter Forums” will give voters the opportunity they deserve.”