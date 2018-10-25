Wishes for Wyatt Benefit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wishes for Wyatt: Spaghetti Dinner Benefit for Wyatt Plew

Wyatt Plew was born 10/9/18 with Neuroblastoma at Wilson Hospital. Soon

after he was taken to Crouse Hospital due to complications. Wyatt was then

flown to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for a higher level of care where

he remains with his family by his side. For further updates please visit the

“Wishes For Wyatt” Facebook and GoFundMe page. Thank you for your

continued support!

The benefit is Saturday, December 1st Starting at 1pm.

It's at the Vestal American Legion on 118 South Jensen Road in Vestal, NY 13850



Tickets: $10 (3 years and under FREE) and tickets can be purchased at the door



More benefit details are located on the Wishes for Wyatt Facebook page; click here.