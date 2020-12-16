Winter Storm Gail: West Side Refuse Collection Postponed To Friday, City Officials Urge Residents To Utilize Off-Street Parking

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — With significant snow accumulations expected Wednesday into Thursday, normal West Side refuse and recycling collection has been postponed from Thursday, Dec. 17 to Friday, Dec. 18. East Side refuse will be collected normally on Friday.

Mayor Richard C. David and City of Binghamton public safety personnel are urging all residents to refrain from parking on City streets to assist with snow removal operations.

“In preparation for a potentially major snow event, the City is asking residents for their cooperation to ensure public works crews are able to plow and salt roads as quickly and safely as possible,” said Mayor David. “This is especially important for narrow streets, one-way streets and areas with heavy on-street parking. Residents are strongly encouraged to move their vehicles off the street and into driveways, public garages or lots at City parks.”

While the City’s alternate side parking rules began Dec. 1, this extra measure will help snow plows and emergency crews keep both lanes clear during the impending winter storm.

The Binghamton Police Department will be aggressively enforcing alternate side parking rules during this snow event to ensure plows can access streets and operate safely. Vehicles parked illegally and blocking plow routes will be towed.

To encourage off-street parking, residents may park their vehicles free of charge in the Water Street and State Street parking garages on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17.

Mayor David and City public safety personnel thank all residents in advance for their cooperation.

Follow winter storm information from the National Weather Service in Binghamton: http://www.weather.gov/bgm/

The City’s refuse collection map is available on the City’s website: http://www.binghamton-ny.gov/sanitation